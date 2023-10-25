close
Apple likely to rollout iOS 17.1 update on Oct 25 for supported iPhones

The iOS 17.1 would bring updates related to Music app, AirDrop, and new StandBy features

Apple, Apple iOS 17, Apple iOS, iOS 17, Apple iPhone, iPhone 15,

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Apple is likely to roll out the iOS 17.1 update on October 25 for supported iPhones. The update would bring new features and performance enhancements, besides bug fix. There is no official announcement from Apple on the release, but the French regulator in a blog post noted the rollout timeline for the iOS 17.1 saying the update would address the radiation exposure issue it had raised earlier with regard to the iPhone 12.

iOS 17.1: What to expect

According to media reports, the iOS 17.1 would bring updates related to Music app, AirDrop, and new StandBy features.

AirDrop would come with new “out of range” options, which would allow users to send or receive files even at long distance through Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Standby mode would have some new changes. Part of the always-on display, Standby mode would show a custom smart display when the device is placed horizontally on a charger. Users can choose between ‘Automatically’, ‘After 20 seconds’ and ‘Never’.  

For users in the UK, the iOS 17 would feature Connected Cards. This feature would allow users with supported iPhone to check bank account balances and transaction history by adding debit and credit cards from selected banks to Wallets app.

Apple music upgrade would allow ‘favourite’ songs, albums, and playlists to provide improved recommendations.

iOS 17.1: Compatible iPhones

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 17.1: How to check and download

Go to Settings.Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
If the update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.

Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later or 'Remind Me Later'.
You can tap on ‘Install’ to update immediately, or choose other options according to your convenience.
If prompted, enter your pass-code to proceed.
First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon