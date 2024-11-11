Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / HP OMEN 35L customisable gaming desktop launched in India: Price, details

HP OMEN 35L customisable gaming desktop launched in India: Price, details

Priced at Rs 1,39,999 onwards, the HP OMEN 35L gaming desktop is now available in India at the HP online store

HP OMEN 35L desktop

HP OMEN 35L desktop

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HP has launched its new OMEN 35L gaming desktop in India, offering customisation and personalisation options. Powered by Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, the HP OMEN 35L desktop allows for customisation of both internal components and external aesthetics.
 
HP OMEN 35L desktop: Price and availability
 
Starting at Rs 1,39,999, the HP OMEN 35L gaming desktop is now available in India at the HP online store. The company has also announced that OMEN-branded desktop components will be available early next year.
 
HP OMEN 35L desktop: Details
 
The new OMEN 35L desktop offers a blend of performance and personalisation, providing flexibility for upgrades as needed. Users can upgrade the desktop with additional memory or a new GPU (graphics processing unit). The integrated OMEN Gaming Hub allows users to fine-tune system performance with overclocking capabilities and real-time system monitoring. The hub also enables users to control RGB lighting and integrate third-party gaming services.
 
 
For thermal management, the OMEN 35L desktop features improved airflow and thermal capacity, supported by two 140mm ARGB fans and a 240mm liquid cooling system.
 
HP OMEN 35L desktop: Specifications
  • Processor: 14th generation Intel Core i7-14700F
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8 GB GDDR6)
  • RAM: Kingston FURY 16 GB DDR5-4400 MHz XMP RGB Heatsink RAM (2 x 8 GB)
  • Storage: 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • System coolers: 120 mm 4-heatpipe RGB air cooler
  • Wireless connectivity: Realtek Wi-Fi 6E RTL8852CE (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card
  • Ports (Top): 1x USB Type-C 5Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 2x USB 2.0 Type-A; 1x headphone/microphone combo
  • Ports (Rear): 1x USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 1x USB Type-C 5Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate (HP Sleep and Charge); 2x USB 2.0 Type-A; 1x microphone; 1x RJ-45; 1x audio-in; 1x audio-out; 2x USB Type-A 10Gbps signalling rate (HP Sleep and Charge)
  • Video Connectors: 1 HDMI 2.1; 3x DisplayPort
  • Expansion slots: 1 PCIe x16; 1 PCIe x4; 3 M.2 (2 for SSD, 1 for WLAN)
  • Power Supply Type: 500 W 80 Plus Bronze certified ATX power supply

Also Read

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1 AI PCs with Intel Lunar Lake chips launched

hp

HP to sign pact with Dixon's Padget to make PCs in India under PLI 2.0

HP, Hewlett Packard

HP predicts lower profit due to weak PC market, rising competition

HP EliteBook Ultra

HP EliteBook Ultra G1q review: Coming of age for Microsoft Windows on ARM?

Tech wrap Jul 25

Tech wrap Jul 25: HP laptops, Google Maps, Apple Maps, Phone 2a Plus, more

Topics : HP Gaming Omen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon