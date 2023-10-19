close
Sensex (-0.18%)
65759.32 -117.70
Nifty (-0.13%)
19646.50 -24.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.14%)
6036.00 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.30%)
40246.85 -120.30
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
43770.50 -118.20
Heatmap

HP to sell refurbished laptops to consumers, businesses in India: Details

India is the first HP market to launch a refurbished PC initiative, with plans to expand in other regions in 2024

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop, HP Pavilion Plus 16, HP Pavilion Plus 14, new HP Pavilion laptop, new HP laptop, HP, HP Pavilion, RTX3050

Representative image: HP Pavilion Plus 16

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American PC maker HP on October 19 introduced a refurbished laptop initiative in India. The company said it is committed to provide access to affordable technology, and India is the first market where it has launched the refurbished PC initiative, with plans to expand in other regions in 2024.
“Recognizing the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. Our new initiative is a significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone. It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage,” said Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India. “Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society. This program underlines our dedication to serving the needs of a growing market, particularly in regions where access to PCs has been a challenge”.
HP said it will run this program through an HP certified partner who would sell affordable HP PCs to retail customers and businesses. In India, the refurbishment program is being operated in a subscription model, allowing businesses to access the latest tech for 6, 12, or 24 months. It is now being expanded to offer refurbished PCs to retail customers and small businesses on a transactional basis. The program's initial focus will be on notebooks.
HP said its certified partner would source devices from enterprise, and retail consumers and refurbish them as per the standards defined by HP. Post refurbishment, the partner would sell and provide comprehensive post-sales support, including warranty.
HP said it has set a goal to achieve 75 per cent circularity for products and packaging by 2030, and the refurbished program is a step to this goal.
To ensure laptop integrity, HP said every HP-certified refurbished device would undergo a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions to meet individual preferences and requirements. The devices are then tested extensively, and inspected to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

Also Read

HP launches enterprise-focused Dragonfly G4 laptops in India: Price, specs

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

We will comply with govt regulations regarding supply restrictions: HP

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

OnePlus Open global debut today at 7:30pm: Livestream, device info and more

Meta to roll out broadcast channels to Facebook, Messenger after WhatsApp

Amazon, X will likely avoid paying bill for enforcing EU's content rules

Used phones become 'new' craze, sales of smartphones fall in 2023

Govt to ensure trusted supply chain for digital ecosystem: Official

Topics : HP Hewlett Packard Laptops HP India

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN Playing 11Jasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon