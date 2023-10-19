HP to sell refurbished laptops to consumers, businesses in India: Details

American PC maker HP on October 19 introduced a refurbished laptop initiative in India. The company said it is committed to provide access to affordable technology, and India is the first market where it has launched the refurbished PC initiative, with plans to expand in other regions in 2024.

“Recognizing the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. Our new initiative is a significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone. It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage,” said Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India . “Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society. This program underlines our dedication to serving the needs of a growing market, particularly in regions where access to PCs has been a challenge”.

HP said it will run this program through an HP certified partner who would sell affordable HP PCs to retail customers and businesses. In India, the refurbishment program is being operated in a subscription model, allowing businesses to access the latest tech for 6, 12, or 24 months. It is now being expanded to offer refurbished PCs to retail customers and small businesses on a transactional basis. The program's initial focus will be on notebooks.

HP said its certified partner would source devices from enterprise, and retail consumers and refurbish them as per the standards defined by HP. Post refurbishment, the partner would sell and provide comprehensive post-sales support, including warranty.

HP said it has set a goal to achieve 75 per cent circularity for products and packaging by 2030, and the refurbished program is a step to this goal.

To ensure laptop integrity, HP said every HP-certified refurbished device would undergo a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions to meet individual preferences and requirements. The devices are then tested extensively, and inspected to ensure optimal performance and reliability.