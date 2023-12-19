HyperOS set to arrive on these Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices in Q1, 2024

Chinese electronic brand Xiaomi has announced that its HyperOS will rollout to select devices from Q1, 2024. Xiaomi HyperOS official handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted that the eligible devices will receive the OTA updates gradually. The post accompanied a list of eligible devices that will receive the new software update.





The list includes Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices – Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13T, and Xiaomi 13T Pro in the Xiaomi 13 series; Redmi Note 12 and Note 12S from Redmi Note series, and Xiaomi Pad 6. Additionally, Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO announced through a post on X that HyperOS will be available for the POCO F5 smartphone. The company also announced that rollout plans for other models will be announced at a later date.

In retrospect, Xiaomi on October 17 announced it would move to a new Android-based operating system called HyperOS, which debuted with the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones in China. At the launch, Vice President of Xiaomi Global, Alvin Tse said that the new operating system will gradually replace Xiaomi’s MIUI OS on all devices. He added that HyperOS will not only power Xiaomi smartphones but will gradually roll out for the company's entire ecosystem including home devices and wearables.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that HyperOS is based on the integration of the Android operating system and Xiaomi's own software advancements. “It will prepare a public base for the Internet of Everything for billions of devices and billions of connections in the future”, Jun added.