India among critical tech leaders, behind only US and China in AI

Among top five countries in 45 of 64 critical technologies

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

India has emerged as a global research powerhouse, ranking among the top five countries in 45 out of 64 critical technologies in 2023, up from 37 a year before. According to the Critical Technology Tracker report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the country has secured the second position in seven technologies.

In 2023, India also overtook the US to claim the second spot in two emerging fields of technological research: biological manufacturing and distributed ledger technology.
 
In the fast-evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI), India ranks just behind the US and China in various key segments, including advanced data analytics, AI algorithm, hardware accelerator, machine learning, advanced integrated circuit design and fabrication, natural language processing, and adversarial AI.
 
This marks a big leap from 2003–2007, when India ranked in the top five for only four technologies, according to the report. The tracker covers critical technologies across a wide range of fields, including space, defence, energy, environment, AI, robotics, biotechnology, cybersecurity, advanced computing, advanced material, and quantum technology. It compiles data spanning from 2003 to 2023, tracking high-impact research —defined as the top 10 per cent of the most-cited papers — as an indicator of a country’s research performance, strategic goals, and future technological potential.
 
China tops the global research charts, dominating in 57 out of 64 critical technologies. In contrast, the US, which led in 60 technologies between 2003 and 2007, now holds the top spot in just seven areas (based on 2019-2023 rankings), including quantum computing and vaccine and medical countermeasures.
 
The UK has also seen a decline in its standing, now ranking in the top five in 37 technologies, down from 44 last year. The European Union, counted as a bloc, leads in two areas — small satellite and gravitational force sensor — and ranks second in 30. Germany remains strong, placing in the top five for 27 technologies.

Artificial intelligence United States China Technology

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

