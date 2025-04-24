Global chip design giant Qualcomm Inc projects that artificial intelligence (AI)-capable phones in the country will be available in the mid-tier mobile phone segment within the next 12-18 months, and then in the value phone segment within another two years, as more use cases are developed for consumers. They are already on offer in the premium end of the market.

Rahul Patel, the San Francisco Bay Area-based chief general manager for connectivity, broadband, and networks, says, “Premium phones on the Android side, which mostly use our Snapdragon chips, are already AI-capable, and those in the category below also support AI.