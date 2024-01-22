Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Instagram, Facebook users will get more choices to comply with DMA: Meta

The world's largest social network is the latest to make changes to comply with the DMA after Google outlined efforts to comply with new EU technology rules that could hurt revenues for some companies

Meta, Facebook, Instagram

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram and Facebook users in Europe will be offered more choices on how they use Meta Platforms' services to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the social media company said on Monday.
 
The world's largest social network is the latest to make changes to comply with the DMA after Google outlined efforts to comply with the new EU technology rules that could hurt revenues for some companies.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Over the next few weeks, users will receive notifications informing them that they can choose whether they would like to share their information between its services, Meta said in a blog post.
 
Under the DMA, which Meta will have to comply with by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own services and products the way they treat those of rivals.

Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

Galaxy S24 series garnered 250,000 pre-booking in three days: Samsung India

Most Apple Vision Pro apps to run repurposed iPad versions without redesign

Apple likely to bring new iPad and MacBook models by April: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Ring will feature 'leading sensors and technologies': Report

OnePlus to introduce Google WearOS-powered smartwatch at MWC: Details here

Topics : Instagram Technology Facebook European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon