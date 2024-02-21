Sensex (    %)
                        
iOS 17.4: Apple to display elaborative battery health information on iPhone

Currently in beta, iOS 17.4 for iPhone shows detailed battery health information under two new option - Battery Health and Charging Optimisation. Read on for details

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Apple is making changes to how the battery health information is displayed within settings on iPhones. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the beta version of iOS 17.4 system details battery health status in ways that could be clear for users to understand. According to the report, the battery section within the phone’s settings now displays two new menus – Battery Health and Charging Optimisation. In iOS 17.3, which is the latest available, both of these menus were incorporated into one under the “Battery Health and Charging” section.
While the battery health is currently denoted by the percentage of maximum capacity the battery can hold compared to when it was new, the new Battery Health menu provides information on whether the iPhone’s battery health is “normal” or not. Clicking on the menu will provide more information regarding the battery health such as the relative maximum capacity.
Additionally, there is a new section in the Battery section that provides information regarding iPhone batteries and warranty information.
The report stated that the Battery section on the iOS 17.4 indicates that the “original battery was designed to retain 80 per cent capacity at 1000 cycles under ideal conditions.” Contrary to this, Apple support documents mention up to 500 complete charge cycles.
It should be noted that these changes are only available to select iPhone 15 series users who are enrolled as public beta testers. It is likely that these changes will only roll out to iPhone 15 series users as only these models show battery cycle count information.
Apple will start rolling out the iOS 17.4 update publicly next month.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

