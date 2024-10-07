Business Standard
Google brings in new anti-theft, remote locking features for Android users

The Offline Device Lock feature further enhances security by locking the device if a thief tries to keep it disconnected from the internet for an extended period

Meanwhile, the Remote Lock functionality allows users to lock their phones (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Google is enhancing security for Android users by introducing new anti-theft features aimed at protecting personal data in the event of a stolen device.

According to GSM Arena, the updates include the Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and an improved Remote Lock function, with the first two being new functionalities announced earlier this year.

The Theft Detection Lock utilizes artificial intelligence along with the device's sensors to identify common theft-related motions.

For instance, if someone snatches the phone from a user's hand and attempts to flee, the feature will automatically lock the device, restricting access to all applications and data.

 

Additionally, it can recognize movements typically associated with theft while riding a bike or in a car, as per GSM Arena.

The Offline Device Lock feature further enhances security by locking the device if a thief tries to keep it disconnected from the internet for an extended period.

This ensures that even in offline scenarios, the device remains secure.

Meanwhile, the Remote Lock functionality allows users to lock their phones remotely using their phone number, especially useful if the Find My Device option is disabled or if they cannot access their Google account.

While it remains unclear which specific Android devices will receive these updates, users are advised to check that they have the latest version of Google Play Services installed to take advantage of these new security measures, as per GSM Arena.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

