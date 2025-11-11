Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more

iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more

Launching on November 26, the iQOO 15 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will debut with Android 16-based OriginOS 6

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 (Image: iQOO)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

The iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26. Ahead of its launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the smartphone through its Amazon microsite, highlighting details about the display, battery, and more. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will come with Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface in India. The iQOO 15 smartphone was launched in China on October 20.

iQOO 15: What to expect

The iQOO 15 has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Additionally, it will feature a Q3 computing chip for gaming. It will enhance gaming performance while enabling full-scenario ray tracing and improved frame stability. The company said that the smartphone will feature a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display of 144Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of brightness in high brightness mode (HBM). The display will also support Dolby Vision HDR viewing.
 
 
The iQOO 15 will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 40W wireless charging support and may come with 100W wired charging support. The iQOO 15 will boast a 50MP main camera, complemented by a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. As for selfies, the iQOO 15 will likely sport a 32MP camera. 
 
According to the Amazon microsite, it will boast an 8,000 mm2 single-layer vapour cooling chamber plate to keep the smartphone cool during extensive gaming or multitasking. The smartphone will come with IP68 and IP69 protection for resistance against dust and water. The phone will debut with Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface and will offer five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. 
 
iQOO 15: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP 
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging
  • Protection: IP68, IP69

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

