Bethesda Softworks launches Fallout 4 Anniversary edition: Check what's new

Bethesda celebrates ten years of Fallout 4 with the release of the Anniversary Edition, priced at Rs 4,199 in India, combining all expansions, over 150 Creation Club items, and new in-game content

Fallout 4 anniversary edition (Image: Bethesda Softworks)

Fallout 4 (Image: Bethesda Softworks)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based game developer and publisher Bethesda Softworks is celebrating a decade of Fallout 4, one of its most successful games alongside The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, with the launch of the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition. The updated version is now available across PC, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, offering players a complete and more polished version of the post-apocalyptic role-playing classic.
 
The new release bundles the original experience with all six official add-ons and more than 150 pieces of Creation Club content, including several previously unreleased items. Bethesda calls it “the definitive Fallout 4 experience,” aimed at both long-time fans and newcomers stepping into the ruins of Boston for the first time.
 

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition: What’s New

The Anniversary Edition brings together the base game and all six expansions — Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, Wasteland Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, and Vault-Tec Workshop. Beyond the official add-ons, players get access to over 150 curated items from the Creation Club, new quests, weapons, customisation options, and settlements.

A highlight addition is the new in-game Creations menu, which introduces a discovery hub for downloading content crafted by both professional developers and community creators. This integration bridges official and fan-made creations, letting players enhance their playthroughs with a mix of premium and enthusiast-generated mods — all within the game itself.
 
Among the fresh additions are new storylines such as Tale of the Beast Hunter from Hobgoblin Studios, which introduces a new quest, outfit, and weapon. Players will also find new weapons like the Institute Plasma Guns and Ion Gun, fresh companion options like the Cyber Dog, and settlement packs such as the Bunker Home Pack and Brahmin Armor.

What if you already own Fallout 4

Players who already own the standard edition of Fallout 4 can purchase the Anniversary Edition Upgrade, which adds all six expansions and the full suite of Creation Club content. Those who own the Game of the Year Edition can opt to buy only the Creations Bundle to access the 150+ curated items.

Fallout 4: Price

For PC, here’s the price of Fallout 4
  • Standard edition: Rs 999
  • Game of the Year Edition: Rs 2,799
  • Anniversary Edition: Rs 4,199

Topics : Technology News Gaming online games online gaming

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

