Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15 India launch set for Nov 13: Check confirmed key specifications

OnePlus 15 India launch set for Nov 13: Check confirmed key specifications

After its launch in China, OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15 in India on November 13, featuring an AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and a 7,300mAh battery

OnePlus 15 (Image: X/OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 (Image: X/OnePlus)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The OnePlus 15 is scheduled to make its India debut in less than two days from now, on November 13. In the lead-up to the launch, the company has disclosed several key specifications for the Indian model of its flagship device. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, sport a 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and boast a 7,300mAh battery.
 
The device was first introduced in China last month alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus 15R. However, OnePlus has yet to officially confirm either the rebranding or the timeline for its release.
 

OnePlus 15 India launch: Details

The OnePlus 15 will be officially launched in India on November 13, with sales beginning the same day.
  • Date: November 13
  • Time: 7 PM IST
  • Sale starts: 8 PM IST

Also Read

OxygenOS 16

OnePlus begins OxygenOS 16 rollout in India: Schedule, eligible devices

OnePlus 15 smartphone (Source: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 15 to launch in India with 165Hz display, 7300mAh battery: Details

OnePlus 15 to debut with new gaming technology

OnePlus 15 to launch with advanced gaming tools on Nov 13: What to expect

OnePlus 15 smartphone (Source: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 15 launches in India on Nov 13: Check expected specs, availability

Tech Wrap October 28

Tech Wrap Oct 28: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, ChatGPT Go free, Grokipedia 0.1

OnePlus 15 India launch: Confirmed details

The OnePlus 15 will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, and 1,800 nits peak brightness, dropping to just one nit in dim environments. The display will be flanked by 1.15mm bezels on all four sides. It will be TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certified, offering Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Mode for Gaming to reduce eye strain during extended use.
 
Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the phone will include a dedicated touch response chip and a standalone Wi-Fi module for smoother performance and stable connectivity. According to OnePlus, this three-chip setup is tuned for OxygenOS 16 (Android 16), enabling 120fps gameplay with zero frame drops and a custom gyroscope for precision control. Heat management will be handled by a vapour chamber cooling system for consistent performance under load. It will also boast Plus Mind to be the consumers’ personal intelligence assistant.
 
The camera setup will include three 50MP sensors—main, ultra-wide, and telephoto—processed using OnePlus’ in-house DetailMax Engine after parting ways with Hasselblad. The device will also be certified IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, ensuring robust protection against dust, water, and high-pressure jets. Additionally, it boasts the industry’s first middle frame with micro arc oxidation, which has been claimed to be 3.4 times tougher than aluminium and 1.3 times stronger than titanium; however, this will only be available on the Sand Storm variant.
 
Powering it all will be a 7,300mAh Silicon NanoStack battery that has been claimed to retain over 80 per cent capacity after four years of use and functions in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius. It will support 120W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, along with a bypass charging mode to keep temperatures low during gaming. 

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display (LTPO), 1.5K resolution, 1800 nits of brightness in HBM, up to 165Hz refresh rate, 1.15mm bezels
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle camera + 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50MP telephoto camera
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,300mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
  • Thickness: 8.1 to 8.2mm (depending on the colour variant)
  • Colour: Sand Storm, Absolute Black, Misty Purple

More From This Section

Google tightens rules for Android apps that quietly drain phone's battery

Google Play to warn users about apps that excessive battery drain

Google Gemini's Nano Banana imaging tool

Google's Nano Banana 2 may get 4K output with Gemini 3.0: What to expect

Invenia Tech, data centre

India among top data centre markets; Mumbai costs among lowest globally

Reliance Jio offers 18 months free Gemini AI Pro

Reliance Jio extends 18 months free Gemini AI Pro subscription to all users

Tech Wrap November 10

Tech Wrap Nov 10: iPhone Satellite features, Perplexity Comet, WhatsApp

Topics : OnePlus Gadgets News OnePlus in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon