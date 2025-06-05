Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Reddit sues Anthropic for allegedly 'scraping' user data to train Claude

Reddit sues Anthropic for allegedly 'scraping' user data to train Claude

Reddit claims that Anthropic has used automated bots to access Reddit's content despite being asked not to do so, and intentionally trained on the personal data of Reddit users

Reddit

Reddit filed the lawsuit Wednesday in California Superior Court in San Francisco, where both companies are based | Photo: Pexels

AP San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media platform Reddit sued the artificial intelligence company Anthropic on Wednesday, alleging that it is illegally "scraping" the comments of Reddit users to train its chatbot Claude.

Reddit claims that Anthropic has used automated bots to access Reddit's content despite being asked not to do so, and intentionally trained on the personal data of Reddit users without ever requesting their consent.

Anthropic said in a statement that it disagreed with Reddit's claims "and will defend ourselves vigorously.

Reddit filed the lawsuit Wednesday in California Superior Court in San Francisco, where both companies are based.

AI companies should not be allowed to scrape information and content from people without clear limitations on how they can use that data, said Ben Lee, Reddit's chief legal officer, in a statement Wednesday.

 

Also Read

Reddit

Reddit lets users selectively hide posts from their profiles: How it works

Reddit

Reddit adds AI-powered Hindi translation for posts and comments: Details

Reddit Answers

Reddit expands AI-powered 'Answers' to India: What is it and how it works

Tax benefits, taxes, Direct taxes, Real Estate, tax breakup, tax relief

Reddit post sparks debate: Buy or rent amid Bengaluru's realty boom?

Reddit Answers (Reddit)

Now, Google Gemini creates answers on Reddit by scanning community posts

Reddit has previously entered licensing agreements with Google, OpenAI and other companies to enable them to train their AI systems on Reddit commentary.

Those agreements enable us to enforce meaningful protections for our users, including the right to delete your content, user privacy protections, and preventing users from being spammed using this content, Lee said.

Anthropic was formed by former OpenAI executives in 2021 and its flagship Claude chatbot remains a key competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Much like other AI companies, it's relied heavily on websites such as Wikipedia and Reddit that are full of rich sources of written materials to teach an AI assistant the patterns of human language  In a 2021 paper co-authored by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei cited in the lawsuit researchers at the company identified the subreddits, or subject-matter forums, that contained the highest quality data, such as those focused on gardening, history or thoughts people have in the shower.

Anthropic in 2023 argued in a letter to the US Copyright Office that the "way Claude was trained qualifies as a quintessentially lawful use of materials, by making copies of information to perform a statistical analysis of a large body of data.

But Reddit's lawsuit is different from others brought against AI companies because it doesn't allege copyright infringement. Instead, it focuses on the alleged breach of Reddit's terms of use, and the unfair competition, it says, was created.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

apple store, apple, iPhone, Apple app store

Apple loses bid to pause court order letting apps bypass App Store fees

Salesforce

Hackers posed as IT staff to steal Salesforce data from firms: Google

Tech Wrap June 4

Tech Wrap June 4: WWDC 2025 sleek peek, Nothing Phone 3, Adobe Photoshop

world environment day

World Environment Day 2025: Download HD images for WhatsApp & Facebook

Vivo T4 Ultra

Vivo T4 Ultra with MediaTek D 9300+ launching on June 11: What to expect

Topics : Reddit AI Models Chatbots User data information

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGermany vs Portugal LIVE ScoreMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon