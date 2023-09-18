close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

HTech launch HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first

Senior vice-president of HTech C P Khandelwal, who was in Lucknow to mark the launch of the smartphone, told PTI, "The launch has been good, and we have launched it on online and offline channels."

Photo: Bloomberg

Representative image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Smart devices maker HTech will target major cities of Uttar Pradesh in the first phase to market its smartphone, HONOR 90 5G, which it launched in the state on Monday.
Senior vice-president of HTech C P Khandelwal, who was in Lucknow to mark the launch of the smartphone, told PTI, "The launch has been good, and we have launched it on online and offline channels."

Speaking about the marketing strategy for the state, he said that the company has appointed distributors in major cities in the first phase keeping in mind the company's first product, first launch, and "price band, which is majorly acceptable for the major cities".
"But soon we will come up with more models, where we will go across cities, towns and everywhere," he said and added that the next launch is likely within two months.
The premium device is available at a price starting from Rs 37,999 on online channels.
When asked how he sees Uttar Pradesh as a market for smartphones, Khandelwal said, "Definitely UP is one of the biggest markets for smartphones in India being the most populous state. We are targeting and have appointed our distributors and offline retailers.
Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, in a statement said, "We at HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Verizon executive testifies Google search always pre-installed on phones

How to start a business with Amazon India? Here's the complete detail

Financial frauds accounted for over 75% cyber crimes since 2020: Study

GenAI to enhance creativity, automate routine tasks for future jobs: WEF

iOS 17 set to roll out today: Compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

"With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mobile companies smartphones Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon