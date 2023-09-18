close
How to start a business with Amazon India? Here's the complete detail

Amazon is India's most visited e-commerce application, and one of the most liked selling platforms for sellers. Here's your guide to sell your product on Amazon India

Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Online selling has grown significantly in the last decade. People are now selling their products through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and saving lots of time and effort.

Online selling is a great idea to reach millions of people through the internet, unlike traditional marketing, which allows you to reach a limited number of people.

Unfortunately, selling goods on Amazon is not as easy as it looks, one has to go through some really hectic tasks. You have to register yourself on an Amazon Seller account, you need a bank account number, government-issued identification, phone number, tax identification, etc.

Amazon is India's most visited online shopping platform, and millions of customers rely on Amazon for their online shopping. Due to Amazon's reach, all kinds of seller use the platform to sell their product. There is a reason why Fortune 500 companies to vendors who make handcrafted goods sell their products on Amazon.

How to register before you start selling on Amazon?

Before becoming a seller, one has to register himself on the Amazon seller. These are the documents required to start registering as an Amazon seller:
  • Email ID
  • Active Mobile Number
  • GST Number or PAN Details
  • Active Bank Account

How to register and launch your business?

Here are the steps to register and launch your business account:

Step 1: Register yourself on an Amazon seller account and create your account by entering the required details.
Step 2: Enter your GST number and verify it with your OTP.
Step 3: Enter the store name, you want your business to be known by
Step 4: Enter the pickup address, where you want carriers to collect the order.
Step 5: Choose the shipping method you prefer.
Step 6: Provide details of your active bank account.
Step 7: List all the products that you want to sell through Amazon.
Step 8: The final step is to click on the "Launch store and start selling" button.

What are the costs of selling products on Amazon?

The costs involved in selling your product on Amazon are: 
Referral Fees: Fee charged by Amazon as a percentage of sales made by selling any product.
Closing Fees: Along with the referral fee, the closing fee is also charged based on your product price.
Weight Handling Fees: It is a fee charged for delivering your order.
Other Fees: FBA fee to pick, pack & store your orders.

Topics : Amazon Amazon India E-commerce sellers

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

