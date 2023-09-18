close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Microsoft's chief product exec behind Surface devices to step down

Panos Panay will stay long enough to help his replacements transition into the role, Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of the experiences and devices group, announced in an email to employees

Panos Panay, microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Jackie Davalos and Dina Bass


Microsoft Corp. said its chief product officer is leaving, a significant departure for the company’s hardware and Windows divisions. 
 
Panos Panay will stay long enough to help his replacements transition into the role, Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of the experiences and devices group, announced in an email to employees on Monday. 

Panay, who had been with Microsoft since 2004, was central to the company’s hardware efforts in his role leading the Surface computer division and most recently heading the Windows unit. Pavan Davuluri is being tapped to oversee operating systems, devices and chips related to desktop clients, cloud and artificial intelligence. Yusuf Mehdi will work with computer-maker and retail partnerships, Jha said.

“Thank you, Panos, for your impact on our products, culture, company, and industry over the past two decades,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a statement, adding that the company will “remain steadfast and convicted in our strategy.”

Panay served as general manager for Surface when the initial tablets, Microsoft’s first piece of computer hardware, were introduced in 2012. Since then, he’s led an expansion into laptops, desktops and accessories. The devices attracted comparisons to Apple, thanks to glitzy launch events and a focus on detail and high-quality design.

Also Read

Microsoft brings 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders

Windows 10 KB5027293 update released with 3 new features, 14 changes

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games, moves on to 'Gen 9'

Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11

Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August

Top 10 epicenters make 80% of total cybercrime in India, says report

Heavy showers continue in Rajasthan, 10 dead in rain-related incidents

Karnataka's Hoysala temples inscribed on Unesco World Heritage List

Women's Reservation Bill cleared in Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi

Special Parliament session: Modi recalls tryst with destiny, Art 370 repeal


More recently, Microsoft has scaled back the Surface operation, axing personnel and cutting slow-selling products. The company’s HoloLens mixed-reality goggles project, overseen by Panay since 2022, has also struggled, thanks in part to a delayed US Army contract.

The company’s “commitment” to Surface and the mixed-reality business “remains unchanged,” Jha wrote in his email.

Davuluri, a 20-year Microsoft veteran, is a vice president in Windows and Device engineering and has led silicon and systems integration. Mehdi has been at Microsoft for more than 30 years and first came to prominence as the head of marketing campaigns for Internet Explorer in the 1990s. More recently he has held roles at Xbox, Windows and Bing. 
Topics : Microsoft Microsoft Surface laptop Windows 11 Xbox

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon