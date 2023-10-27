JioSpaceFiber: Jio previews satellite-based internet connectivity at IMC 23

Reliance Industries’ telecom wing Reliance Jio Infocomm previewed its satellite-based broadband services, JioSpaceFiber, at the India Mobile Congress, which kicked off on October 27. With the service, Jio aims to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India. Jio said the service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices.

“Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. “JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services.”

Jio said it is partnering with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space.

“Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES. “Our first fiber-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country.”

“With Jio having access to a combination of SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, it is the only company that offers game-changing technology, providing scalable and affordable broadband across all of India with a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry,” said Jio in a press statement.

Jio said the service has already been available in four remotest locations in India – Gir Gujarat, Korba Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur Odissa, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam.