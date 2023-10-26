Apple brings double tap to Watch 9 and Ultra 2 with watchOS 10.1: Details

The double tap gesture for Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 is available with the watchOS 10.1, which is now rolling out globally. Announced at the Wonderlust event in September, double tap gesture allows the Apple Watch series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 users to control and access multiple features using one hand without touching the display.
Apple said the double tap gesture is helpful in situations when the user’s other hand is occupied. Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to initiate common actions such as answering and ending phone calls, viewing notifications, snoozing an alarm, and more.
Users can select the primary action for double tap gesture among the watchOS apps and notifications. These include:
Opening the Smart Stack and scrolling through widgets in the stack.
Answering and ending phone calls.
Viewing a message from a notification and scrolling through longer notifications with an additional double tap
Pausing, resuming, and ending a timer.
Stopping and resuming a stopwatch.
Snoozing an alarm.
Playing and pausing music
Clicking a picture using an iPhone with the Camera Remote in the Camera app.
Also Read: iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more
Also Read: iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more
Currently, the double tap gesture control is limited to above utilities. It does not work with certain apps and do not support features – ECG, Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Focus, Walkie-Talkie, Maps (during navigation), Mindfulness (during an active session), SOS features (Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection), and Workout (during an active session).
How-to enable double tap gesture
The double tap gesture is enabled by default on the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 with no additional setup required. However, follow the steps below to make sure it is enabled:
Make sure that the Apple Watch is updated to watchOS 10.1
Restart your Apple watch
Open settings on the watch then tap on gestures
Go to the double tap option in the gesture menu and turn it on, if not
Make sure that you are wearing your watch on the wrist that you have selected in the settings. To check, open settings then go to general settings and tap on orientation.
Also Read
Apple to rollout iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 on Sept 18: Details here
Apple Watch Series 9 review: All about display, performance in current form
Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts
Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: What's new, India pricing, and more
Apple Watch AFib history feature now available in India: Know details
iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more
Apple 'Scary Fast' event: M3-based Macs may get graphics boost for games
US businesses plan to invest 67% more in GenAI in 2024: Infosys Research
Amazon discloses 181 mn users in EU in first store transparency report
HMD announces Easy Pay financing solution in partnership with DMI Finance
watchOS 10.1: Features
Apart from the double tap gesture control, watchOS 10.1 brings NameDrop feature to Apple watches. It allows users to exchange contact information by bringing the Apple watch near their iPhone with iOS 17 or another Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1. watchOS 10.1 also fixes bugs in the Weather app.
Also Read: Apple 'Scary Fast' event: M3-based Macs may get graphics boost for games
Also Read: Apple 'Scary Fast' event: M3-based Macs may get graphics boost for games
watchOS 10.1: Compatible devices
The watchOS 10.1 is available for Apple Watch Series 4 or later watches and requires an iPhone running on iOS 17. The list of watches that will get the iOS 10.1 update:
Apple Watch Series 4
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 8
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra 2
It should be noted that the double tap gesture is available for the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 only.