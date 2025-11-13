Krafton releases BGMI 4.1 update: Check new theme, modes, characters

Krafton India has released the BGMI 4.1 update, this year’s last update that adds seasonal and region-specific content to the mobile battle royale game. The update brings a winter theme called Frosty Funland with a new Penguin Town POI (point of interest), an India-exclusive horror non-playable character named Anamika (the Haunted Indian Bride), the return of Metro Royale as an extraction-style mode with full season progression, along with new vehicles and gear. The update also brings a Porsche supercar and themed tactical items for the Erangel map.
BGMI 4.1 update: What’s new
Penguin Town
- A new themed area transforms parts of Erangel into Penguin Town and smaller mini-events (Alchemist Penguin, Gunsmith missions, Arctic Fox/Portal events, Cupid Penguin photo zones) and a themed economy using Glacier Animal Marks to unlock rewards.
- New items and mechanics include Magic Ice Skates (create temporary ice paths), a snow-variant Kar-98K with ice-charged rounds to slow players down, a Salted Fish Rocket Launcher that fires ice projectiles, a Swordfish Syringe (thrown to teammates to heal or boost speed), and a four-seater Penguin Snowmobile with interactive snowball mechanics.
POWNIN — the Mythical Ninja Penguin
- POWNIN is an AI combat companion that players can befriend and recruit in-match.
- Abilities cited include throwing shurikens, short-range teleportation, using the Crimson Lotus Shuriken, self-healing with canned sardines, and sharing supplies with teammates.
Anamika — Haunted Indian Bride
- Anamika appears as a region-exclusive NPC across Erangel and in the HUB; she is available in the HUB from 9 pm–midnight and is present in Erangel at all times.
- Players can shoot Anamika for loot and themed rewards (including gold-grade horror skins, upgradeable weapons and KOL voice packs). Rewards are subject to an hourly cooldown.
- Boss mechanics include skills such as “Brass Rush” (area charge and knock-back), a teleport skill for distance, and “Brass Claw” which deals damage over time and knocks players down at close range.
Metro Royale
- Metro Royale returns as an extraction-focused mode where players enter enclosed maps, fight AI enemies and elite bosses, loot high-value gear, and must extract to retain items.
- The mode will have its own seasons, progression, chapter-exclusive rewards and permanent milestone unlocks.
- A Command Centre system lets players build relations with NPCs (gifting raises affection and unlocks bonuses). Gift mechanics and daily limits have been adjusted for progression.
- The mode includes onboarding improvements for new players, a refreshed reputation system, and season-exclusive missions.
Core gameplay and systems
- Quality-of-life and gameplay updates include custom round selection for solo players, Snow Festival-themed treasure chests and limited-time items, and one-click squad loot sharing options (“All Participate”/“All Decline”).
- Reputation and progression pacing have been tuned, weekly missions redesigned, and UI adjustments made for clearer progression and accessibility.
- A Porsche supercar is now available in the game.
Seasonal events and rewards:
- Winter Warfare Exchange Centre (November–December): Daily missions that award permanent purple rewards and Mahindra Spin crates.
- Rocket Exchange Centre (December–January): Spin-based prizes including premium sets, fireworks and other themed items.
- Weekend GRIND: 90-minute weekend login windows grant themed outfits, parachutes and covers.
- The Mahindra BE6 vehicle spin returns this season for a chance to obtain India-inspired items.