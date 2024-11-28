Lava launches Yuva 4 budget smartphone at Rs 6,999 onwards: Specifications

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched the Yuva 4, its budget 4G smartphone. The Lava Yuva 4 features a 6.56-inch HD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 50MP rear camera. The smartphone is available in Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black. Here are the details:
Lava Yuva 4: Price and availability
The Lava Yuva 4 is priced at Rs 6,999 onwards and is available in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Lava has opted for a retail-first strategy, making the smartphone available at its retail outlets and partner stores starting this November.
Lava Yuva 4: Details
Powered by the UNISOC T606 chip, the Lava Yuva 4 features 4GB RAM, expandable up to 8GB with virtual RAM technology. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate in a punch-hole design. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for device unlock. For photography, the device includes a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and offers a clean user interface. Lava is providing a one-year warranty and free at-home service for customers.
Lava Yuva 4: Specifications
- Display: 6.56-inch, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, punch-hole design
- Processor: UNISOC T606
- RAM: 4GB (expandable to 8GB)
- Storage: 64GB / 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 10W wired
- OS: Android 14
- Other features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, single speaker, one-year warranty
- Colours: Glossy White, Glossy Purple, Glossy Black