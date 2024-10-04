Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava Agni 3 with 'Action Key' akin to iPhone launched: Price, specs, more

Lava Agni 3 with 'Action Key' akin to iPhone launched: Price, specs, more

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone is now available for pre-booking on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Customers can pre-book the smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 499

Lava Agni 3

Lava Agni 3

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lava has launched the Agni 3 smartphone, boasting a dual-display design and an iPhone-like Action Key, which it said can be customised by the user to perform different tasks. Other notable features include a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display at the back of the smartphone. This display can be used to view quick notifications, image previews, from the main camera, and more.

Lava Agni 3: Price and variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (with charger bundled): Rs 22,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (without charger): Rs 20,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
Colours: Heather Glass, Pristine Glass
 

Lava Agni 3: Availability

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone is now available for pre-booking on Amazon India. Customers can pre-book the smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 499. This amount will be available as Amazon Pay balance or a gift card and can be redeemed towards the purchase. General availability starts on October 8.

As for the introductory offer, Lava is offering a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the 128GB storage variant without a charger. A bank discount of Rs 2,000 is applicable on the other variants.

More From This Section

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon introduces Fire HD 8 tablet with AI-powered experiences: What is new

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series goes on sale with launch offers: Details here

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop launched: Check price and specs

Motorola ThinkPad 25

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 7300: Check specs

Honeywell Air Touch V5 and Air Touch V1

Secure Connection launches Honeywell-branded air purifiers: Check details


Lava Agni 3: Details

The Lava Agni 3 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display at the back, alongside the rear camera module. This secondary display has a resolution of 336 x 480 and offers multiple functionalities such as quick notification views, call management, rear camera previews for selfies, music player control, steps and calorie monitoring, and more.

The smartphone also has a customisable Action Key, which the company claims offers over 100 shortcut combinations using short, long, and double presses. Users can configure this button to act as a shutter button for the camera, switch between silent and ring modes, turn on the flashlight, take a screenshot, open a specific app, and more.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 66W fast wired charging.

The Lava Agni 3 features a triple-camera rear setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor from Sony with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens. The 16MP front-facing camera supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The smartphone is based on Android 14, and Lava has promised up to three generations of OS updates. It also supports 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4. The stereo speaker system on the smartphone features Dolby Atmos surround sound support.

Lava Agni 3: Specifications
  • Main Display: 6.78-inch, 3D curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, Widevine L1 support, under-display fingerprint sensor
  • Secondary Display: 1.74-inch AMOLED, 336 x 480 resolution
  • Audio: Stereo speaker (Dolby Atmos)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Primary (Sony Quad-Bayer, OIS), 8MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto (3X zoom)
  • Front Camera: 16MP with EIS
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 66W wired

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 01

Tech wrap Oct 1: Lava Agni 3, OnePlus 13, Gemini Live, Samsung AI, and more

Lava Agni 3

Lava Agni 3 launching on Oct 4 with novel dual displays: What to expect

Tech wrap Sep 26

Tech wrap Sep 26: Meta Connect highlights, iPhone 15 sale, Lava O3 and more

Lava O3

Lava O3 budget smartphone launched: Check price, specifications, and more

Tech wrap Sep 16

Tech wrap Sep 16: iOS 18 rollout, Lava Blaze 3, Motorola Edge 50 Neo, more

Topics : Lava Lava phones Indian smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon