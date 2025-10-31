Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Lava Probuds N33 neckband-style earphones launched: Price, features, more

Lava Probuds N33 neckband-style earphones launched: Price, features, more

The Probuds N33 is the Lava's first neckband-style wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, offering up to 40 hours of playback, 45ms low latency, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lava has launched the Probuds N33 neckband. Priced at Rs 1,299, the Probuds N33 is equipped with 13mm bass drivers and boast 45ms low latency for gaming, said the company. According to Lava, it marks the company’s first neckband with active noise cancellation (ANC). The Probuds N33 are powered by a 300mAh battery, which it said delivers up to 40 hours of playback time. 

Lava Probuds N33: Availability

  • Price: Rs 1,299
  • Colours: Obsidian Black and Cosmic Teal Green
The Probuds N33 is available through the Lava e-store and select retail outlets starting October 31.

Lava Probuds N33: Details

 
The Probuds N33 features active noise cancellation (ANC), which the company claims can reduce external sounds by up to 30dB. The company said that the neckband also includes environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to improve voice clarity during calls. It also features transparency mode, which allows external sounds and conversations to come through. The neckband is powered by Bluetooth version 5.4 and offers dual-device pairing feature, which allows the earphones to connect to two devices. 
 
 
The Probuds N33 boasts a 13mm bass drivers, which it said delivers deep bass and balanced sound. It supports Pro Game Mode with a 45ms low-latency response, which is said to be suitable for mobile gaming and streaming, said the company. The neckband features metallic finish and magnetic earbuds.  

For battery life, the Probuds N33 pack a 300mAh battery that is said to last up to 40 hours with ANC off and 31 hours with ANC on. The company claims that the neckband offers around 10 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charge. It supports Type-C charging and a full charge takes about an hour.
 
The neckband also includes Magnetic Hall switch controls, which automatically power it on or off when the earbuds are detached or attached. Users can manage calls, music, and volume through four in-line buttons. It also comes with an IPX5 rating for resistant against sweat and light splashes during workouts or outdoor use. 

Probuds N33: Specifications

  • Design: Metallic finish
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4, Dual Device Pairing, Type-C charging
  • Driver: 13mm dynamic deep bass driver
  • Low Latency: 45ms for Pro Gaming
  • Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (up to 30dB) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
  • Battery: 300mAh lithium-ion
  • Playtime: 40 hours (ANC off) / 31 hours (ANC on)
  • Charging: 10 minutes gives 10 hours playback
  • Protection: IPX5 water and sweat resistant
  • Colors: Obsidian Black, Cosmic Teal Green

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

