OpenAI may soon launch new AI tool to generate music from text, audio

OpenAI may soon launch new AI tool to generate music from text, audio

Reportedly, OpenAI is said to be building a generative AI-powered music tool that can compose tunes from text-based lyrics or audio prompts

OpenAI to release new open-weight language model (Image: OpenAI)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

OpenAI is reportedly planning to expand its generative AI tool lineup with a new music generator that can compose original tracks using text-based lyrics or audio prompts. After introducing its text-to-image and Sora video tools, the company is now said to be focusing on music creation powered by the same large-language AI models.
 
According to a report by Deccan Herald citing The Information, OpenAI is collaborating with students from New York’s Juilliard School to help annotate music scores and train its proprietary large-language AI model for music. The new tool is expected to compete directly with existing AI music generators like Suno and Google’s MusicLM. 
 
 
The upcoming app will be able to compose melodies based on lyrics, generate music from recorded audio, or even add instrumental accompaniments to enhance vocal tracks. The report stated that it could also sync background music to video clips, helping creators and musicians produce complete soundscapes using only text instructions.
 
However, OpenAI has not confirmed whether this will be a standalone app like its video generator Sora or an added feature within the existing ChatGPT app. The company has yet to announce a release date or a public beta version of the tool. 

Adobe’s new Music generator

At Adobe MAX 2025, Adobe announced a major update to its AI creative suite, Firefly, adding new tools for video, audio, and image creation. One of the highlights is Generate Soundtrack (public beta), an AI music generator that creates fully licensed instrumental tracks for videos. Adobe said the tool can instantly produce multiple original variations and automatically sync them with uploaded clips, making it handy for YouTubers, short filmmakers, and other content creators.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

