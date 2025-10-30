Galaxy phone's Samsung Internet browser comes to PCs: Check features

Samsung has announced the beta launch of its Internet browser for Windows PCs. According to the South Korean company, the new Samsung Internet for PC aims to offer a connected experience between Galaxy smartphones and computers by syncing browsing data, passwords, and preferences across devices. Samsung has said that in the future, the capabilities of this app will evolve from a PC browser that waits for input to an integrated AI platform that understands users while protecting personal data at every level.
Samsung, in its press release, also mentioned that its browser for PC will become a gateway to “truly ambient AI across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.” Notably, this move comes on the heels of several technology companies, including OpenAI and Perplexity, releasing AI-powered browsers.
Samsung Internet for PC: System requirements and availability
The Samsung Internet for PC beta version is available from October 30, 2025, for Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) users in the United States and South Korea. Samsung has not yet announced its availability in India. However, in its press release, it did mention that a broader rollout is expected to follow in the coming months.
Samsung Internet for PC: Capabilities
- Cross-device browsing: Samsung Internet for PC will enable users to sync bookmarks, browsing history, and saved data between their Galaxy smartphones and computers. This means users can continue browsing on PC from where they left off on mobile, and vice versa.
- Samsung Pass integration: According to the company, the browser is linked with Samsung Pass, allowing secure autofill and login options across devices. Passwords and credentials saved on Galaxy devices will automatically be accessible on PC once logged in with a Samsung Account.
- Galaxy AI features: Users signed in with their Samsung Account can access Galaxy AI tools, including Browsing Assist. Similar features are seen in OpenAI’s Atlas browser and Perplexity’s Comet browser, which provides instant webpage summarisation and translation. According to Samsung, these features will make information retrieval quicker and more efficient.