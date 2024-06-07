Leica Lux for iOS brings Xiaomi's premium imaging features to Apple iPhones

German optics brand Leica has launched the “Leica Lux” app for Apple iPhones. Now available on Apple App Store, the Leica Lux app offers a total of 11 different colour profiles and gradients that the company calls Leica Looks. In a press note released by the company, Leica said that the app is the first ever professional camera app by the company that allows iPhone users to experiment with Leica lenses without any physical set-up.

Leica Lux app is free to download through Apple App Store, but there are in-app purchases available to enable access to premium features. Lux Pro subscription plan is priced at Rs 6,900 annually or Rs 699 monthly with a two-week trial period. The Lux Pro subscription enables access to six more “Leica Looks” colour profiles in addition to the five that are available in the free tier. It also brings four Leica Lenses options, Manual Focus and Exposure features, and allows captures in Bayer RAW format.

Leica Looks gradients that are available for free include Leica Standard, Leica Vivid, Leica Natural, Leica BW Natural, Leica BW High contrast. For reference, these are available in Xiaomi’s premium smartphones that are co-engineered in partnership with Leica. These smartphones include the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Its upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi will sport a Leica co-engineered camera system, too. Since Xiaomi smartphones are co-developed in partnership with Leica, these offer all the Leica features as part of the camera experience. Apple iPhones, on the other hand, get only a few options in the free tier.

With Lux Pro subscription the company offers Leica Classic, Leica Contemporary, Leica Eternal, Leica Blue, Leica Selenium, Leica Sepia.

Lux Pro users get access to an Aperture Mode within the app that offers characteristics of a range of classic Leica lenses, including the Summilux-M 28 mm f/1.4 ASPH and the Noctilux-M 50 mm f/1.2 ASPH.

Within the standard Photo mode free tier users can switch between 13mm, 26mm and 48mm camera characteristics and get the ability to control the exposure. Free tier users, in Photo mode can also choose between RAW, HEIF and RAW Heif camera formats. However, some features such as Focus Peaking and Histogram are exclusive to paid tier users.