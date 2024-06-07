Father's Day: Apple offers up to 24-month no-cost EMI on all iPhone models

Apple has announced up to 24-months no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan for all iPhone models, ahead of Father’s Day, which is on June 16. In addition, Apple is offering up to Rs 62,015 in credit towards purchasing a new iPhone through trade-in. The no-cost EMI offer from Apple is valid until June 26 on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Watches.

In a representative example shared by Apple, purchasing the iPhone 15 model with 128GB on-board storage, the price Rs 79,900 is to be paid over 6 months as six monthly payments of Rs 13,317. Similarly, for a 24-month tenure, the total cost is to be paid over 24 months as 24 monthly payments of Rs 3,329.

In addition to the iPhones, the 24-month no-cost EMI is available on other Apple products, including the newly launched iPad Pro with M4 and the iPad Air with M2. Other products eligible for the Apple Father’s day offers include MacBook Air with M3, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro (second generation).

The offers are available on select bank cards including both credit and debit cards. Here is a list of all eligible cards for 24-months no-cost EMI offer.

Apple Father’s Day offers: Eligible credit cards for 24-month no-cost EMI

American Express

Axis Bank

Bank of Baroda

Citibank

HDFC Bank

HSBC

ICICI Bank

IndusInd Bank

J&K Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBL Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

SBI Card

Yes Bank

Apple Father’s Day offers: Eligible debit cards for 24-month no-cost EMI

HDFC Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,99,900

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 15 (128GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 Plus (256GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 (128GB): Rs 69,900

iPhone 14 (256GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 (512GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 13: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone 13 (128GB): Rs 59,900

iPhone 13 (256GB): Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 (512GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone SE: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone SE (64GB): Rs 49,900

iPhone SE (128GB): Rs 54,900

iPhone SE (256GB): Rs 64,900