Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Father's Day: Apple offers up to 24-month no-cost EMI on all iPhone models

The 24-month no-cost EMI offer is also available on other Apple products, including the newly launched iPad Pro with M4 and the iPad Air with M2

Apple Father's Day offers

Apple Father's Day offers

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has announced up to 24-months no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan for all iPhone models, ahead of Father’s Day, which is on June 16. In addition, Apple is offering up to Rs 62,015 in credit towards purchasing a new iPhone through trade-in. The no-cost EMI offer from Apple is valid until June 26 on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Watches.

In a representative example shared by Apple, purchasing the iPhone 15 model with 128GB on-board storage, the price Rs 79,900 is to be paid over 6 months as six monthly payments of Rs 13,317. Similarly, for a 24-month tenure, the total cost is to be paid over 24 months as 24 monthly payments of Rs 3,329.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In addition to the iPhones, the 24-month no-cost EMI is available on other Apple products, including the newly launched iPad Pro with M4 and the iPad Air with M2. Other products eligible for the Apple Father’s day offers include MacBook Air with M3, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro (second generation).

The offers are available on select bank cards including both credit and debit cards. Here is a list of all eligible cards for 24-months no-cost EMI offer.

Apple Father’s Day offers: Eligible credit cards for 24-month no-cost EMI

American Express
Axis Bank
Bank of Baroda
Citibank
HDFC Bank
HSBC
ICICI Bank
IndusInd Bank
J&K Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank
RBL Bank
Standard Chartered Bank
SBI Card
Yes Bank

Apple Father’s Day offers: Eligible debit cards for 24-month no-cost EMI

HDFC Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,59,900
iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,79,900
iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,99,900
iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,44,900
iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900
iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): Rs 89,900
iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): Rs 99,900
iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 15 (128GB): Rs 79,900
iPhone 15 (256GB): Rs 89,900
iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): Rs 79,900
iPhone 14 Plus (256GB): Rs 89,900
iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,09,900
iPhone 14 (128GB): Rs 69,900
iPhone 14 (256GB): Rs 79,900
iPhone 14 (512GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 13: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone 13 (128GB): Rs 59,900
iPhone 13 (256GB): Rs 69,900
iPhone 13 (512GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone SE: Eligible models with pricing

iPhone SE (64GB): Rs 49,900
iPhone SE (128GB): Rs 54,900
iPhone SE (256GB): Rs 64,900
Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iPhone prices Apple iPad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon