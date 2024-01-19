Sensex (    %)
                        
MachineGames reveals first look of upcoming Indiana Jones video game

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be mostly first-person with occasional third-person moments for a more cinematic feel

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Image: MachineGames)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MachineGames unveiled the first look and the trailer for the upcoming Indiana Jones game titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at the Xbox Developer_Direct conference on January 18. The Swedish video game developer said that the upcoming video game will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S alongside Windows PC with Game Pass, later this year. 
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set between "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Last Crusade" and will provide a first-person, single-player experience. According to the developer, the game will "take you from the hallowed halls of the Vatican and the arid deserts of Egypt to the lush and sunken temples of Sukhothai and the frigid peaks of the Himalayas." MachineGun says that the game will be mostly first-person with occasional third-person moments for a more cinematic feel, aiming to retain the essence of the original Indian Jones movies.
"Our game is about putting you in the shoes of an iconic hero," said Design Director Jens Andersson. "Since we are doing this mostly in first-person, you have the chance to truly become Indy. First-person makes you part of this world – allowing you to explore and experience things more intimately," he added.
screenshot
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer still shot


The trailer offers a glimpse into the upcoming video game, highlighting the central character, Indiana Jones, as he delves into ancient sites, unravelling puzzles, and engaging in combat using his signature whip. Noteworthy scenes feature additional characters like Emmerich Voss and a secondary protagonist Gina, an investigative reporter. The company has not confirmed any other playable characters beyond Indiana Jones, and the snippets of gameplay only showcase the iconic archaeologist from a first-person perspective.
Apart from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, other video games such as Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and Ara: History Untold were announced at the Developer_Direct show. Additionally, Japanese game developer Square Enix announced its latest entry into the Mana series for the first time in over 15 years called "Visions of Mana".

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

