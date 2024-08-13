Business Standard
Made By Google: Where to watch, what to expect from Pixel 9 launch event

Made By Google event will kick-off at 10AM PT (10:30 PM IST) and will be live streamed on the official YouTube channels of 'Made By Google' and 'Android' for the global audience

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is set to host its ‘Made By Google’ launch event on August 13 with focus on hardware. The upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to be the highlight of the event, however, the American technology giant is also expected to launch other ecosystem products such as third generation Pixel Watch and a new Pixel Buds Pro model. Google is also expected to release its latest Android 15 operating system alongside the Pixel 9 series devices.

Made By Google 24: Where to watch
The ‘Made By Google’ will kick-off at 10AM PT (10:30 PM IST) at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, US. The in-person Keynote event will be live streamed on the official YouTube channels of ‘Made By Google’ and ‘Android’ for the global audience. You can also watch the event live in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Made By Google 24: What to Expect
  • Google Pixel 9 series - Google has already revealed that it will be launching the Pixel 9 series smartphones at its Made By Google event. While Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones have been confirmed by Google and retail partners, only the base model remains under the fold. The Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to bring major changes with a new design, improved camera sensors and brighter displays. Additionally, Google is also expected to release some new artificial intelligence features which would likely be exclusive to Pixel devices.
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 series- Alongside Pixel 9 series, Google is anticipated to unveil its third generation of Pixel Watch. However, unlike the last generation model which only had a 41mm model, the company could bring a new “XL” model as well with a 45mm dial. Pixel Watch 3 models would likely carry a design similar to their predecessor, but could get an improved display and ultra-wideband (UWB) chips for short-range communication and location tracking.
  • Google Buds Pro 2- Google is also expected to launch the second-generation Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones at the Made by Google event. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are anticipated to carry the same design as its predecessor with improvements in audio quality. The earbuds are expected to be available in a wide range of colourways, including shades of black, grey, pink, and green.
  • Android 15- Google recently released the last scheduled update in the Android 15 beta program, suggesting that Google’s new operating system is ready to roll-out to general users. Android 15 would likely be released first on the Google Pixel 9 series smartphones that are set to make their debut at the Made by Google event. The new OS brings a set of new features that includes satellite connectivity, improved near field communication (nfc), private space for hiding sensitive information, theft protection, redesigned user interface and more.
Made By Google: Livestream

Topics : Google Google Pixel Pixel XL

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

