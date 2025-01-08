Business Standard

McAfee launches Deepfake Detector in India: How it works and more details

McAfee Deepfake Detector is available for English language detection on select PCs based on Microsoft's Copilot+ platform

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

US-based cyber security company McAfee has launched its AI-powered McAfee Deepfake Detector service in India. The feature uses on-device AI processing on select devices compatible with Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform to identify and alert users of possible deepfake content. The company said that it has worked with several OEMs to optimise its deepfake detection capabilities for consumers in India.
 
McAfee Deepfake Detector: Pricing and availability
 
McAfee Deepfake Detector is available for English language detection on select Copilot+ PCs in India. The Deepfake Detector costs Rs 499 as a standalone product, while the McAfee+ suite of security features with Deepfake Detector is available for Rs 2,398.
 
 
McAfee Deepfake Detector: How it works
 
Available on select Copilot+ PCs as an opt-in feature, McAfee Deepfake Detector automatically alerts users if AI-altered audio is detected in videos, without necessitating manual video uploads. The feature leverages the devices' Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on these devices to run most of the processing on the device itself for user's privacy. McAfee said that the company does not record a user's audio and offers the option to disable audio detection completely.

The company said that by running on-device, the feature offers faster detection compared to other cloud-based solutions.
 
McAfee Smart AI Hub: Details
 
Besides Deepfake Detector, McAfee has also launched its McAfee Smart AI Hub in India. The platform offers information and educational content related to AI and cybersecurity, with a focus on AI-driven scams. Users can also submit suspicious videos for analysis by McAfee's Deepfake detector.
 

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

