Data protection rules may be refined further to protect children: Vaishnaw

Data protection rules may be refined further to protect children: Vaishnaw

The government issued draft DPDP Rules 2025 on January 3 and these are open for public consultation till February 18, 2024

The minister said the DPDP Act will not have any impact on whistleblowers as they are protected under the law. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules will be refined further to connect children with technology while saving them from harms in the digital space, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters, the minister said the rules will evolve based on the learning from their implementation. 

"We will refine it (DPDP Rules) further to take the power of technology to children while saving them from many harm," Vaishnaw said.

The government issued draft DPDP Rules 2025 on January 3 and these are open for public consultation till February 18, 2024.

 

According to the draft rules, digital platforms can process data of a child only after taking consent from verifiable guardian or parents.

The verification can be done using voluntarily provided details of identity and age, or through a virtual token issued by an entity entrusted by law or by the Centre or state governments to maintain details of a person.

Vaishnaw said the token system has been successful in various cases such as verification in case of Aadhaar-based transactions.

"The tokens will be temporary and limited to one transaction after which it will be destroyed automatically," he said.

The minister said sector-specific guidelines may be issued if the need arises and only after consultation with the sectoral experts and stakeholders.

He said there will be no risk to the privacy of an individual from verification done through virtual tokens.

The minister said the DPDP Act will not have any impact on whistleblowers as they are protected under the law.

Vaishnaw added that no limit has been set for filing complaints under the DPDP Act.

Topics : data protection data protection laws children

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

