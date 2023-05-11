close

MeitY to announce support to design startups at a RoadShow on Thursday

The roadshows aim at stimulating the next-generation semiconductor designers

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has organised the third SemiconIndia futureDESIGN Roadshow at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and may announce financial support to several semiconductor design startups in the country.
The roadshows aim at stimulating the next-generation semiconductor designers, promoting the culture of co-development and joint ownership of IPs with active industry participation and indigenously developing semiconductor chips for automobile, mobility, communication and computing.

The list of speakers includes the who's who from the tech industry. The speakers include Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for Electronics and IT; Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO, of Renesas Electronics; and Mohit Bhatnagar, MD and Partner, Sequoia Capital India.
The program is a part of the semiconductor Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme launched in 2021 to boost the semiconductor design ecosystem and bring self-reliance and technology leadership to the semiconductor design sector. India is home to 20 per cent of the world's semiconductor design engineers and thousands of chips are designed by them every year in the country.

The government has so far on-boarded 23 startups under the semiconductor DLI scheme. It has allocated Rs 1,200 crore for them under the scheme. In the roadshow program, four more startups are likely to get the financial benefits.

Startups semiconductor industry IIT Delhi Electronic manufacturing

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

