Meta, Telangana govt partnership for e-gov, citizen svcs leveraging AI tech

Social media giant Meta on Thursday announced a two-year partnership with the Telangana government aimed at enhancing e-governance and citizen services using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

According to a release, the strategic partnership will empower public officials and citizens with the latest emerging technologies like AI to enhance e-governance and citizen services.

"Advancing ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Meta today announced a two-year partnership with the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT, E&C), Government of Telangana," the release said.

Meta will partner with the Telangana government to enable deployment of e-governance solutions leveraging Meta's open-source generative AI technologies including the latest 'Llama 3.1 model'.