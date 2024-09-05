Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2' event scheduled for September 16: Details

'Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2' event scheduled for September 16: Details

Microsoft's special event for Copilot will likely focus on new artificial intelligence features coming for Business customers

Microsoft Surface for Business

Microsoft Surface for Business

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that it will be hosting a special “Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2” event on September 16, focussing on the “next phase of Copilot innovation.” The event will kick-off at 8AM PT ( 8:30 PM IST) and will be livestreamed on Linkedin.

According to a report by The Verge, the American technology giant will primarily focus on new AI-powered features for Copilot specifically made for business and productivity. These would likely be integrated into Microsoft’s Office applications such as Word, Excel and more. Some of these features might get carried over to Copilot Pro which is Microsoft’s consumer centric subscription plan for offering exclusive AI features.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report also stated that the company might rebrand “Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365” to “Microsoft 365 Copilot.”

Ahead of the Copilot event, Microsoft has announced that it will start shipping new Surface devices for businesses, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series Arm processors. These devices include Surface Pro, 11th Edition and Surface Laptop, 7th Edition. The company will also launch Surface Pro 10 with 5G for businesses. Microsoft has already launched Qualcomm Snapdragon powered Surface devices for consumers in June.

More From This Section

WhatsApp to make status update viewing quicker Source: WABetainfo

WhatsApp to make viewing of status updates more convenient and quick soon

Google

US antitrust trial targets Alphabet, to challenge Google's ad business

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

AI tool xFakeSci achieves 94% accuracy in identifying fake research papers

Tech wrap Sep 04

Tech wrap Sep 04: Intel AI chips, Pixel 9 Pro Fold sale, Music Search, more

Snapchat

Snapchat will show Sponsored Snaps and brand promotions in Maps tab soon

Snapdragon X-series powered Surface for Business: Details

Specifications for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7th Edition for businesses will be along the same line as their consumer centric counterparts. Business customers will have the option to choose between the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus and 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip powered models for both the devices. The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7th Edition will also be available in different RAM and storage options.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 with 5G on the other hand will be powered by Intel Core Ultra series processors. 
Microsoft Surface Pro 11: Specifications
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Snapdragon X Elite
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5x RAM)
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)
  • Display: 13-inch OLED / LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 2880 x 1920 resolution
  • Battery: Up to 14 hours of local video playback
  • Camera: Quad-HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10MP UltraHD rear-facing camera
  • Audio: 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus
  • Ports: 2x USB-C (USB4), DisplayPort 2.1, Surface Pro Keyboard port, Surface Connect port, NanoSIM
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Snapdragon X Elite (Only Snapdragon X Elite on 15-inch model)
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5x RAM)
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)
  • Display: 13.8-inch display with 2304 x 1536 resolution / 15-inch display with 2496 x 1664 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ
  • Battery: Up to 20 hours of local video playback (13.8-inch) / Up to 22 hours of local video playback (15-inch)
  • Camera: FullHD front-facing Surface Studio Camera
  • Audio: Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus
  • Ports: 2x USB-C (USB4), DisplayPort 2.1, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface connect port, MicroSDXC card reader (only in 15-inch model)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Also Read

ASUS Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13

ASUS brings laptops powered by new Snapdragon X Plus, India launch likely

Google Drive

Google Drive adding ARM support, NordVPN & ExpressVPN now on Snapdragon PCs

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core Arm chip to make Copilot+ PCs affordable

Intel Core Ultra 200V series processor

Intel launches Lunar Lake chips to rival Qualcomm in AI PC segment: Details

Recall on Copilot PCs

Recall feature on Copilot+ PCs can not be uninstalled, Microsoft confirms

Topics : Microsoft Copilot Microsoft's artificial intelligence Microsoft 365

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon