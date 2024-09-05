'Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2' event scheduled for September 16: Details

Microsoft has announced that it will be hosting a special “Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2” event on September 16, focussing on the “next phase of Copilot innovation.” The event will kick-off at 8AM PT ( 8:30 PM IST) and will be livestreamed on Linkedin.

According to a report by The Verge, the American technology giant will primarily focus on new AI-powered features for Copilot specifically made for business and productivity. These would likely be integrated into Microsoft’s Office applications such as Word, Excel and more. Some of these features might get carried over to Copilot Pro which is Microsoft’s consumer centric subscription plan for offering exclusive AI features. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report also stated that the company might rebrand “Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365” to “Microsoft 365 Copilot.”

Ahead of the Copilot event, Microsoft has announced that it will start shipping new Surface devices for businesses, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series Arm processors. These devices include Surface Pro, 11th Edition and Surface Laptop, 7th Edition. The company will also launch Surface Pro 10 with 5G for businesses. Microsoft has already launched Qualcomm Snapdragon powered Surface devices for consumers in June.

Snapdragon X-series powered Surface for Business: Details

Specifications for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7th Edition for businesses will be along the same line as their consumer centric counterparts. Business customers will have the option to choose between the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus and 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip powered models for both the devices. The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7th Edition will also be available in different RAM and storage options.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 with 5G on the other hand will be powered by Intel Core Ultra series processors.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5x RAM)

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)

Display: 13-inch OLED / LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 2880 x 1920 resolution

Battery: Up to 14 hours of local video playback

Camera: Quad-HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10MP UltraHD rear-facing camera

Audio: 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus

Ports: 2x USB-C (USB4), DisplayPort 2.1, Surface Pro Keyboard port, Surface Connect port, NanoSIM

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: Specifications