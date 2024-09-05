Business Standard
WhatsApp to make viewing of status updates more convenient and quick soon

The new feature will allow users to simply tap the profile picture of the contact in viewers' list to view their status updates

WhatsApp to make status update viewing quicker Source: WABetainfo

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Meta-owned WhatsApp is experimenting with features to enhance visibility and access for fresh status updates. Instant messaging platform WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo spotted a new feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.19.4 update available on the Google Play Store. The feature allows users to open status updates from the viewer list. 

The feature is currently available to beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and allows opening of status updates directly from the viewer list. Contacts who view the user's status updates appear in a sheet below the update and the user can simply tap the profile picture of the contact to view the status update if a green ring around the profile picture is visible. The feature will be rolling out widely in the upcoming days.


Previously, WhatsApp had added a feature allowing users to see status updates directly from the chats list by showing a green ring around the profile pictures of contacts who have shared updates. This made it more convenient to view status updates and users did not have to move to the tab dedicated to status updates.


WABetainfo has also reported that WhatsApp was introducing a revamped preview feature for status updates in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.2 update. The new design will offer a redesigned interface without cluttering the screen irrespective of if they follow any channels or not. 

WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a voice chat mode for Meta AI, which currently only supports text inputs. According to the WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo, the voice chat mode feature is available in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.18 on the Google Play Store, allowing users to interact with Meta AI using voice commands.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

