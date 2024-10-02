Business Standard
Microsoft releases Windows 11 24H2 (2024) update: Check what's new and more

The Microsoft Windows 11 version 24H2 update brings several changes, including new features and a user interface redesign

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft Windows 11

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Microsoft has announced the rollout of the Windows 11 version 24H2 update to users. The latest update to the Windows platform introduces several new features, including Energy Saver mode, Hearing Aid support with Bluetooth LE Audio, HDR background support, and more. Additionally, the update brings various changes and redesigns to the taskbar, system tray, File Explorer, and more.

Windows 11 version 24H2: Eligibility and rollout schedule

Microsoft is taking a phased approach to the 2024 Update rollout. The Windows 11 24H2 update will first be available to users who have previously opted in and are using eligible devices running Windows 11, version 22H2 or 23H2. The company stated that the update will gradually become available on more devices based on hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, and other factors that impact the update experience. Users can check the Windows Update Settings page on their device to see if they have received the update.
 

Windows 11 version 24H2: What’s new

With version 24H2, the Start menu on Windows 11 has introduced a new side panel for Microsoft’s Phone Link. The new side panel will provide information such as the phone's battery level and notifications while offering quick access to photos, messages, and calls. Microsoft has also added a new Energy Saver mode designed to extend battery life and reduce energy use, even when the device is plugged in.

File Explorer has undergone a significant redesign, with recent, favourites, and shared files now appearing as tabs under the home section. The context menu in File Explorer has also been updated with larger, labelled icons for actions such as copy, paste, and rename. The system tray has been redesigned with a refreshed time and date user interface. The Quick Settings menu in the tray now includes all quick actions by default and allows users to rearrange them by dragging and dropping.
Other notable changes include HDR background support for HDR displays and monitors, the option to reverse the mouse scroll direction, and a unified version of the Microsoft Teams app that supports both personal and professional accounts, among others.

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

