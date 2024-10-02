Business Standard
WhatsApp introduces filters and backgrounds for video calls: What's new

WhatsApp has introduced 10 new filters and 10 new backgrounds, allowing users to select or mix these options to create a unique look. The app has also added Touch Up and Low Light options

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the rollout of new camera filters and backgrounds for video calls. The instant messaging app now offers users new options to change their background or add a filter during a video call.
“Filters are designed to help you create a more playful atmosphere, whether that’s adding a splash of colour or creating a more artistic feel for your video. With backgrounds, you can keep your surroundings private and transport yourself to a cosy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a cleaner and more polished look,” said WhatsApp.
 

The introduced filters include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light Leak, Dreamy, Prism Light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted Glass, and Duotone. Background options comprise Blur, Living Room, Office, Café, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest.

Additionally, WhatsApp has added Touch Up and Low Light options to enhance the appearance and brightness of the environment. These features can be accessed during one-on-one or group video calls and can be applied by selecting the effects icon in the top right corner of the screen, which displays the available filters and backgrounds. Users can then choose the effects according to their preference. The new filters and backgrounds will be widely available in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also reportedly exploring the possibility of extending the filters and augmented reality (AR) effects introduced for video calls to its built-in camera, enabling users to apply the app's filters to photos and videos taken by the native camera option within the app.

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

