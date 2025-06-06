Google begins testing 'Search Live' in AI Mode: Here is what it can do

Google has started testing a new voice-powered feature called ‘Search Live’ within its AI Mode for Search. Initially previewed at Google I/O 2025, the feature is now being rolled out to select users in the US through the Google app on Android and iOS.
Unlike Gemini’s assistant-specific interface, Search Live is integrated directly into Google Search, offering users a new way to interact with information through natural, real-time conversation.
What is Search Live?
Search Live allows users to speak their queries and receive spoken responses from Google. Instead of typing a search and sifting through links, users can ask questions out loud and get collated answers read back to them. The feature also allows follow-up questions in a conversational flow, enhancing the experience of natural language interaction.
If users prefer, they can mute audio and read the search result as a transcript. The tool is powered by Project Astra, which processes spoken input in real time—acting like a smart assistant built into Search. Live in Gemini app is another feature powered by Project Astra.
Also Read
When available, users will see a sparkle-badged waveform icon under the Search bar. Tapping it activates the voice interaction feature, offering four voice settings: Cosmo, Neso, Terra, and Cassini. The addition replaces the previous Google Lens shortcut that used to open the gallery.
What is Google AI Mode?
AI Mode is Google’s reimagined Search experience. It transforms the traditional query-and-results model into a dynamic conversation. Instead of scanning through blue links, users get direct answers, summaries, visual aids, and follow-up suggestions.
AI Mode listens to entire questions, understands context, and provides relevant, concise information. Over time, Google plans to expand AI Mode to support live camera feeds, making Search even more interactive—though that feature is not yet live.ALSO READ: Realme GT 7T review: Blends performance, efficiency in a polarising design