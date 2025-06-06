Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google's 'Find My Device' officially becomes 'Find Hub' across platforms

Google has officially renamed 'Find My Device' to 'Find Hub' across platforms, with new features including UWB support, privacy tweaks, and expanded device and people tracking

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has officially rebranded its Find My Device service to Find Hub, completing a platform-wide rollout that began at the Android Show I/O Edition in May. The updated name is now visible not only on the Play Store, but also across the Settings app in Android devices and on the web platform.
 
According to reports, the rebranding appears with Play services version 25.20.37, replacing all instances of "Find My Device" with "Find Hub". The option to activate the service, previously listed under Security & Privacy, is also now labelled as Find Hub. While Business Standard could not independently verify the update at the time of writing, the broader rollout is in motion.
 
 
As part of this update, Google has also made privacy-related UI changes. User account details, including name and email previously linked to account settings, are now hidden by default.

Google Find Hub: What’s new

At the Android Show, Google outlined new features for Find Hub, including:
 
  • Ultra-wideband (UWB) support, enabling more precise location tracking. Initially, this will support Motorola’s Moto Tags.
  • Satellite connectivity for offline tracking, expected to arrive later in 2025.
  • Two-tab design: One tab for locating personal devices and another for tracking or sharing real-time location with friends and family.
  • Flexible sharing: Users can share location either temporarily or indefinitely.
  • Expanded partnerships for smart tracking
To boost travel-related features, Google has partnered with:
  • Smart baggage brands: July, Mokobara
  • Sport equipment tracker: Peak (for ski gear)
  • Airlines: Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, Singapore Airlines
These collaborations will allow users to track luggage in real-time and share tracking info with airline partners to aid recovery. Apple’s Find My network already integrates with over a dozen airlines, including Air India—Google is likely moving in a similar direction.

Topics : Google Technology News Google apps

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

