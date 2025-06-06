Google updates Gemini for Android, adds swipe gesture to launch Live mode

Google is rolling out several interface improvements to the Gemini app for Android, aiming to enhance navigation and accessibility. According to a report by 9to5Google, the update introduces a swipe-left gesture to launch Gemini Live, along with updated layouts for the Plus and overflow menus.
Gemini for Android: What’s new
Swipe-left for Gemini Live
One of the most notable updates is the addition of a swipe-left gesture that instantly launches Gemini Live, enabling quicker access to the fullscreen assistant interface. This provides an alternative to tapping the corner button and enhances ease of navigation.
Updated Plus menu
The plus menu, which had briefly reverted to a list format due to a bug, has now returned to its redesigned side-by-side pill layout via a server-side update. This menu gives quick access to:
- Camera
- Gallery
- Files
- Drive
Originally introduced in the pre-I/O redesign, this layout keeps the interface tidy and streamlined.
Refreshed overflow menu
The overflow menu has been restored to a more familiar format, improving content organisation. Prompt chips are now reordered to highlight:
- Video (Veo)
- (Deep) Research
- Canvas
This aligns the mobile experience with the Gemini web app, although the Canvas feature on mobile remains more limited due to screen size constraints. On most phones, only two items are visible at once, with the third accessible via a submenu.
Gemini 2.5 Pro: Higher query limits
In related news, Google has increased the query cap for Gemini 2.5 Pro users. Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and Gemini, announced that Pro plan members can now send 100 queries per day, up from the previous 50. The Gemini Pro plan is priced at Rs 1,950 per month.