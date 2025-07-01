Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola's moto g96 5G launching in India on July 9: Expected specs, more

Motorola's moto g96 5G launching in India on July 9: Expected specs, more

Ahead of the launch, Motorola has confirmed that the moto g96 5G will sport a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate support

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has announced that it will be launching its moto g96 5G smartphone in India on July 9. The microsite for the upcoming moto g96 smartphone has also gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, revealing key details such as display specifications, durability features and more.
 
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Pantone-validated colours like Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue.

Motorola moto g96: What to expect

Motorola has confirmed that the moto g96 smartphone will come with a 3D curved pOLED display, which will be the first in the segment. It will be a 6.67-inch panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness. For durability, the smartphone will feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water.
 
 
According to a report by Fonearena, the moto g96 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will likely sport a dual rear camera system encompassing a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera will likely be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP front-facing camera for video calls, selfies and more.

  The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery and support 68W wired charging. Motorola’s moto g96 5G will likely boot Android 15 out of the box and could pack a few artificial intelligence-powered features for image editing and more.

Motorola moto g96: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1600nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired

Topics : Motorola India Moto G Motorola phones

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

