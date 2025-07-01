Microsoft Authenticator app to drop password autofill: How to export data

Microsoft is discontinuing the password autofill feature in its Authenticator app. Autofill will stop working in July 2025, and all saved passwords will be permanently deleted by August 1. This move is part of Microsoft’s plan to consolidate password management within the Edge browser, which will become the sole platform for storing and using saved credentials. Microsoft urges users to export their data before the deadline if they do not intend to switch to Edge.
How to transfer your passwords
Microsoft has stated that passwords and addresses already saved in the Authenticator app will automatically sync to your Microsoft account and remain accessible through Edge. However, if you are not planning to use Edge, you will need to export your passwords to another service before August 1. To continue using generated passwords, you must save them from the 'Generator history' (accessed via the 'Password' tab) into your saved passwords.
How to maintain access to passwords with Edge
For iOS
- Download the Microsoft Edge browser.
- Go to iPhone Settings and select General.
- Select Autofill & Passwords.
- Under the 'Autofill from' section, you will see a list of available password managers.
- Choose Edge. (If you have set up Passkeys for your Microsoft Account, ensure that Authenticator remains enabled as your Passkey Provider. Disabling Authenticator will disable your passkeys.)
- Open Edge and sign in to start autofilling. Your passwords and addresses are now securely synced in your Microsoft account. You can access them through 'Passwords' under settings.
For Android
- Download the Microsoft Edge browser.
- Go to your device Settings and search for 'Autofill'.
- Select Preferred service.
- Select Change and choose Edge.
- Open Edge and sign in to start autofilling. Your passwords and addresses are now securely synced in your Microsoft account. You can access them through 'Passwords' under settings.
Microsoft allows you to export passwords directly from Authenticator under Settings, then Autofill, and finally Export Passwords. Please note that payment details cannot be exported, so users will need to re-enter them manually.
Passkeys are still supported
Although password support is ending, Microsoft Authenticator will continue to support passkeys. This means you can still log in using facial recognition, fingerprint, or a PIN, ensuring the app remains enabled as your passkey provider.
Choosing a different autofill provider instead of Edge
If you would prefer to use a different service like Google Password Manager or iCloud Keychain, follow these steps:
- Set your preferred service as your default autofill provider in your phone's settings.
- Export your saved passwords from Authenticator and import them into your chosen password manager.
- Copy your saved addresses manually from Authenticator by tapping and holding, or export them using Microsoft Edge.
- Re-enter your payment details manually, as they cannot be exported for security reasons.