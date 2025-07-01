Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Authenticator app to drop password autofill: How to export data

Microsoft Authenticator app to drop password autofill: How to export data

Soon, Microsoft Authenticator will cease its autofill support, with all saved passwords being deleted in August. Here's how to switch or export your data

Microsoft's Authenticator and Edge app

Microsoft's Authenticator and Edge app

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is discontinuing the password autofill feature in its Authenticator app. Autofill will stop working in July 2025, and all saved passwords will be permanently deleted by August 1. This move is part of Microsoft’s plan to consolidate password management within the Edge browser, which will become the sole platform for storing and using saved credentials. Microsoft urges users to export their data before the deadline if they do not intend to switch to Edge.

How to transfer your passwords

Microsoft has stated that passwords and addresses already saved in the Authenticator app will automatically sync to your Microsoft account and remain accessible through Edge. However, if you are not planning to use Edge, you will need to export your passwords to another service before August 1. To continue using generated passwords, you must save them from the 'Generator history' (accessed via the 'Password' tab) into your saved passwords.
 

How to maintain access to passwords with Edge

For iOS
  • Download the Microsoft Edge browser.
  • Go to iPhone Settings and select General.
  • Select Autofill & Passwords.
  • Under the 'Autofill from' section, you will see a list of available password managers.
  • Choose Edge. (If you have set up Passkeys for your Microsoft Account, ensure that Authenticator remains enabled as your Passkey Provider. Disabling Authenticator will disable your passkeys.)
  • Open Edge and sign in to start autofilling. Your passwords and addresses are now securely synced in your Microsoft account. You can access them through 'Passwords' under settings.
  For Android

Also Read

An engineer named John Vert designed one for Windows NT soon after, and Chen helped finalise a new one for Windows 95 in 1995

Microsoft retires iconic 'Blue Screen of Death' after three decades

Nvidia

Nvidia nears $4 trillion valuation, reclaims spot as most valuable firm

Microsoft BSOD screen

Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look

Discord

Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs may soon get native Discord app

OpenAI, ChatGPT, Microsoft, Microsoft Copilot, artificial intelligence

Big bets: OpenAI nabbing Microsoft customers, fuelling partners' rivalry

  • Download the Microsoft Edge browser.
  • Go to your device Settings and search for 'Autofill'.
  • Select Preferred service.
  • Select Change and choose Edge.
  • Open Edge and sign in to start autofilling. Your passwords and addresses are now securely synced in your Microsoft account. You can access them through 'Passwords' under settings.
Microsoft allows you to export passwords directly from Authenticator under Settings, then Autofill, and finally Export Passwords. Please note that payment details cannot be exported, so users will need to re-enter them manually.

Passkeys are still supported

Although password support is ending, Microsoft Authenticator will continue to support passkeys. This means you can still log in using facial recognition, fingerprint, or a PIN, ensuring the app remains enabled as your passkey provider.

Choosing a different autofill provider instead of Edge

If you would prefer to use a different service like Google Password Manager or iCloud Keychain, follow these steps:
  • Set your preferred service as your default autofill provider in your phone's settings.
  • Export your saved passwords from Authenticator and import them into your chosen password manager.
  • Copy your saved addresses manually from Authenticator by tapping and holding, or export them using Microsoft Edge.
  • Re-enter your payment details manually, as they cannot be exported for security reasons.

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launch: Where to watch and what to expect

Apple Music

Apple Music turns 10: Spatial audio to recommendations, check top features

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Apple, Apple Inc, Apple intelligence, Siri

Apple considers using Anthropic or OpenAI to power Siri in major shift

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Drones can safely deliver blood in tough terrains, finds ICMR study

Topics : Microsoft Password How to protect passwords Microsoft Edge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon