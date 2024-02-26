Samsung previewed the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. The South Korean electronics maker has confirmed that the wearable will launch later this year. The company said the wearable is its smallest health and fitness device that will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness.

Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night,” said Head of Digital Health Team at Samsung, Dr Hon Pak. “With Galaxy Ring, users can embrace an unrivalled experience during every step of their wellness journey, all while being delivered in lockstep with Samsung’s broader vision for a more connected, integrated and seamless digital wellness platform.”

According to a news report by The Verge, the prototype models displayed at the MWC come in platinum silver, ceramic black, and gold. The report stated that the variant on display was available in various sizes, varying from 5 to 13. However, these devices are only the prototype variants and the actual product can be a lot different.

According to the report, Samsung did not share details on sensors. However, the company mentioned that the Galaxy Ring would be capable of providing details related to sleep, heart rate, movement and respiration. Additionally, the company confirmed that its partnership with Natural Cycles, which tracks data related to periods and fertility, will continue for the Galaxy Ring. The company also said that the larger sized Galaxy Ring will incorporate a slightly bigger battery compared to the smaller sized ones, but did not provide battery specifications.