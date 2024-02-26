MWC: Qualcomm goes all in on AI with solutions for phones, PCs, and more

Qualcomm disclosed its latest advancements in on-device artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent computing, and wireless connectivity products at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, United States. The American semiconductor entity is pursuing the facilitation of widespread on-device AI commercialisation across next-generation PCs, smartphones, software-defined vehicles, XR devices, IoT, and similar realms. Below is a summary of all that Qualcomm unveiled at MWC:

Qualcomm AI Hub

Geared towards developers, the Qualcomm AI Hub serves as a repository of pre-optimised AI models for deployment on devices powered by Snapdragon and Qualcomm platforms. The library offers developers access to over 75 popular AI and generative AI models, including Whisper, ControlNet, Stable Diffusion, and Baichuan 7B, which are optimised for on-device AI performance, reduced memory utilisation, and enhanced power efficiency.

In essence, the Qualcomm AI Hub equips developers with solutions tailored for Snapdragon and Qualcomm platforms, enabling seamless integration into their applications. Qualcomm asserted that the AI Hub would aid developers in reducing time-to-market and harnessing the benefits of on-device AI implementations such as immediacy, reliability, privacy, personalisation, and cost savings.

Apart from the AI Hub, the optimised models by Qualcomm will be accessible on GitHub and Hugging Face. Qualcomm has pledged to continually augment the Qualcomm AI Hub by incorporating more optimised models, along with forthcoming support for additional platforms and operating systems.

Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System

Billed as its most advanced modem-to-antenna platform, the 5G modem-RF system is in its seventh generation. Qualcomm highlighted the inclusion of a dedicated 5G AI Processor within this system, which is poised to enhance data speeds, latency, quality of service (QoS), coverage, location accuracy, spectrum efficiency, power efficiency, and multi-antenna management. Furthermore, the system boasts support for a 5G-Advanced-ready architecture. Notably, it marks Qualcomm's maiden modem with fully integrated NB-NTN satellite communications support for connectivity to non-terrestrial networks.

The Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System is tailored for smartphones, mobile broadband, PCs, XR, automotive, industrial IoT, private networks, and fixed wireless access. Its commercial release is slated for the latter half of 2024.

Qualcomm FastConnect 7900

This marks Qualcomm's inaugural connectivity solution integrating Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ultra Wideband technologies onto a single chip. The integrated solution is poised to facilitate seamless proximity experiences such as digital key functionality, object finding, and indoor navigation. Qualcomm has also infused AI into this chip, enabling it to adapt to specific use cases and environments, thereby delivering significant optimisations across power consumption, network latency, and throughput. Fabricated on a 6nm design, the chip supports Wi-Fi 7. Commercial availability of the FastConnect 7900 is anticipated in the latter half of 2024.