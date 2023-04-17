close

Need for cooperation among G20 nations on space technologies: ISRO chairman

ISRO chairman S Somanath on Monday said there was a need for cooperation among the G20 nations on space technologies.

Press Trust of India Shillong
ISRO

ISRO

Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
ISRO chairman S Somanath on Monday said there was a need for cooperation among the G20 nations on space technologies.

Addressing the precursor meeting of the G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) in Shillong, he said the bilateral relationships between the countries on space technologies also need to be strengthened.

"There is a need for cooperation among the G20 nations for the development of space technology and its applications," he said.

Twenty-eight delegates from the G20 nations and guest countries attended the meeting. Global experts in the field were also present in the meeting.

Somanath said space applications for the benefit of mankind will increase many folds in the future, and it will play the role of an economic contributor and help the global economy.

He expressed optimism that the deliberations at the meeting will result in a fruitful outcome, and assist the space community at different levels.

He also lauded the Northeastern Space Applications Centre for handling issues faced by the people of the region.

During the technical session, the delegates discussed the perspectives of their countries on space economy.

Efforts by the different countries to promote space economy and the challenges were also discussed.

The Department of Space will organised the Space Economy Leaders Meeting in Bengaluru in July, and the precursor event to that was held in Shillong.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

