Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Apple said the Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple BKC Store, Mumbai

Apple BKC Store, Mumbai (Photo: Apple)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Apple on Monday previewed the Apple BKC, its first official retail store in India located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple said the Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

Apple BKC: Today at Apple
Apple BKC: Today at Apple (Photo: Apple)

Starting April 18, the store’s opening day, Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series themed ‘Mumbai Rising’ that would run through the summer. Apple said these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture by bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together.

Apple said the Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Apple BKC: Solar Array (Photo: Apple)
Apple BKC: Solar Array (Photo: Apple)

As for the design, the Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.
 

Apple BKC: Handcrafted timber ceiling (Photo: Apple)
Apple BKC: Handcrafted timber ceiling (Photo: Apple)

There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers will be greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Apple BKC: Handcrafted timber ceiling (Photo: Apple)
Apple BKC: Stainless Steel Staircase (Photo: Apple)

On the display would be latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV line-ups, and accessories like AirTag.

Apple BKC: Team members (Photo: Apple)
Apple BKC: Team members (Photo: Apple)

Apple said it would offer Apple Pickup from Apple BKC, which would makes it easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it is convenient for them.

Apple said the Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 am IST in Mumbai.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Business Standard
