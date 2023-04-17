close

Samsung launches industry-leading Galaxy M14 5G in India at Rs 14,990

Available in three colours -- Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal -- Galaxy M14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on April 21

Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Samsung on Monday announced the launch of Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with a 50MP triple camera, a 6000mAh battery, 5nm processor and a host of features.

The 6.6-inch Galaxy M14 5G with Full HD+ 90Hz display starts at Rs 13,490 (4+128GB) and Rs 14,990 for 6+128GB variant.

Available in three colours -- Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal -- Galaxy M14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on April 21.

"Since its launch in 2019, Galaxy M series has garnered the love and adoration of millions of consumers in India. Building on this legacy, we are proud to introduce the Galaxy M14 5G, which is a segment disruptor," said Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The F1.8 lens enables low-light photography with great clarity. The device sports a 13 MP front camera for selfies.

With its 6000mAh battery, the Galaxy M14 5G claims to last for up to two days without charging.

The smartphone also supports 25W fast charging that can recharge your phone in quick time, said the company.

The device houses a segment-leading 5nm Exynos 1330 processor for multi-tasking.

It has a power-efficient CPU structure and provides smooth and immersive 3D graphics for a better gaming experience.

Galaxy M14 5G comes with up to 12GB of RAM with RAM Plus feature.

The device supports 'Secure Folder' for enhanced security and privacy when it comes to storing personal data and applications.

It comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13.

Samsung said it will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy M14 5G.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

