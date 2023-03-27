close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need to know

This was the second launch by Isro for OneWeb, a UK-based company supported by the UK govt, SoftBank, and India's Bharti Enterprises

Business Standard New Delhi
isro

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) used its heaviest rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark (LVM)-3, to launch 36 satellites for OneWeb on March 26, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This was the second launch by Isro for OneWeb, a UK-based company supported by the UK government, SoftBank, and India's Bharti Enterprises.
What is OneWeb?

OneWeb is a global communications network powered by a constellation of 648 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Headquartered in London, OneWeb enables high-speed, low-latency connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities around the world. The company was earlier known as WorldVu Satellites Ltd.
OneWeb launched its first satellite in February 2019. However, the company entered bankruptcy in March 2020 after it could not raise the required capital to complete the build and deployment of the rest of the network.

It was later reorganised and acquired by new owners. As of 2021, Indian company Bharti Global, French satellite service provider Eutelsat, the government of the United Kingdom, and Japan's SoftBank are the company's largest shareholders.
Its official website says the company intends to remove all barriers to connectivity. With its constellation of satellites, OneWeb wants to reach communities and places where access to broadband connectivity is not easy.

Also Read

Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel post September quarter numbers?

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Airtel World Pass international plans for prepaid, postpaid users announced

Spectrum auction to hurt India's satellite play, says Sunil Mittal

Isro launches 36 OneWeb satellites in first commercial launch for LMV-3

Karnataka bribery case: SC seeks BJP MLA's response on Lokayukta's plea

SC dismisses UP's plea against order to give job to Hathras victim's kin

Govt's steps ensured Indian startups were not impacted by SVB: Vaishnaw

Do religion-based politics not violate Constitution: Sibal tells Shah

Priyanka Gandhi's arrogance to compare Gandhi family with Lord Ram: Thakur


Isro expanding in the commercial 'space'
India has been focusing on increasing its share of the global commercial space market. Significantly, the country opened the space sector to private players in 2020. Given its reliability and cost-effectiveness, Isro has built a reputation in the 'space'. However, India only has two per cent of the commercial space market at the moment, a report published in the Indian Express said.

Earlier, OneWeb had planned to launch its satellites through the Russian space agency. However, the plan did not work out because of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Speaking about the launch, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Executive Chairman of OneWeb said, "In my work I have seen the power of connectivity to bring benefits to all, wherever they are. Yet half the world’s population does not have access to fast, reliable connectivity. Today’s launch represents a major step towards closing the digital divide. OneWeb’s global constellation will play a pivotal role in realising this dream."
Topics : Isro projects | ISRO Chief | ISRO satellite | SoftBank | Sunil Bharti Mittal | Telecom Bharti Airtel

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon