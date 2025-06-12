Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 12. Players can follow this step-by-step guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for June 12, allowing players to access a range of in-game rewards for free. These may include limited-time items such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other gameplay enhancements.
 
As these codes are subject to expiration and limited use, it is advisable to redeem them promptly to avoid missing out.
 
A list of currently active codes and instructions for redeeming them is provided below. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for June 12 are:
 
  • FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
  • FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
  • FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
  • FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
  • FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
  • FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
  • FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
  • FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX
  • FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS
  • FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
  • FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
  • FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
  • FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
  • FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
  • FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
  • FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the associated rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items such as gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
 
The codes may provide access to items like Rebel Academy skins, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic features for customising gameplay.
 
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours, so timely use is recommended.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

