Nothing's mid-ranger 'Phone 2a' to launch in India this week: Report

Nothing will reportedly announce its A-series midrange smartphone this week. According to a report by Android Central, the British electronic brand Nothing is gearing up for a potential release of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing's official handle has updated its bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), teasing an official announcement later this week. The company's bio now reads, "something is coming this week."

Additionally, the report states that the upcoming mid-range smartphone has appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a regulatory database in India, suggesting an imminent India launch.

Earlier, it was reported that the Nothing phone 2a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel will supposedly have a punch-hole design and house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the rumoured smartphone is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Many key specs and hardware details are still unknown, including the processor powering the smartphone. However, the report does state that the smartphone is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.

Nothing is expected to target the mid-range segment with the A-series lineup, with prices expected to be lower than its Android flagship- Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (2) was launched in July this year with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage, starting at Rs 44,999.