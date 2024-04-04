Sensex (    %)
                             
Nothing to launch Ear 3 on Apr 18, two smartphones in pipeline too: Details

Nothing has announced that it will be unveiling something new, possibly the Ear 3 wireless earbuds, in its next community update on April 18

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Nothing has announced that it will be unveiling something new in its next community update on April 18. While the British consumer technology brand has not confirmed the product or the product line that the device would be part of, the teaser image share by the brand hints at an audio accessory – likely to be the Nothing Ear 3 wireless earbuds.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company shared a picture of a beetle and a frog along with a caption “Play Date”. The post reads, “Want to hear more? Don’t miss our next Community Update.” This is not the first time that Nothing has used an image of a beetle to tease a new product. Last year, the company used an image of the same ahead of the launch for Nothing Ear (2). Similarly, an image of a ladybug was used for the marketing campaign of the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds.
Nothing on X
Nothing on X
As the company continues with the bug theme, it is likely that Nothing will launch an audio device on April 18.
The April 18 announcement would be followed by smartphone launch in later months. Consumer technology news platform 9To5Google has reported that Nothing is planning to release two smartphones this year, excluding the recently launched Nothing Phone (2a). The smartphones are reportedly in the works and referred to as PacmanPro and Tetris internally.
According to 9To5Google, the Nothing Phone (2a) was codenamed Pacman prior to its launch, suggesting that the “PacmanPro” will be a variant of the recently launched mid-range smartphone by Nothing.

Earlier, Nothing announced “The Community Edition Project” inviting its community members to participate in designing, packaging, and customising a version of Phone (2a) smartphone. It is likely that “PacmanPro'' codenamed smartphone will be this Community Edition variant of the Nothing Phone (2a). The other smartphone, codenamed “Tetris'', is expected to be the next-generation flagship smartphone by the company, likely to be called the Nothing Phone (3).
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Topics : Nothing Earbuds Wireless Earphones smartphones Technology

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

